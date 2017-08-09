Saints bounce back


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: ,
DAY OUT: Brad Murray produced plenty of highlights against Corowa Rutherglen on Saturday finishing with eight goals. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

MYRTLEFORD is back on the winners list after three straight losses in Ovens and Murray football.

The Saints eased to victory over Corowa Rutherglen on Saturday thanks to an eight-goal haul from veteran Brad Murray.

Murray booted the biggest bag of his career to lead the Saints to a 21.15 (141) to 8.3 (51) win over the Roos at John Foord Oval.

Frazer Dale (four goals), Liam Harrington, Tim Looby, Christian Burgess (three goals) and Mitch Dalbosco were also standouts.

The Saints kicked 14 first half goals and led by 72 points at the main break before Corowa limited the damage from then on as the Saints finished the game with 19 men.

“Tom McDonagh hurt a shoulder and sat off in the second half and Pat Sullivan had some general soreness in his knee which is to be expected after a pretty long layoff,” coach Leigh Corcoran said.

