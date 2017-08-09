Pumpkin Seed Company the face of small business


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
RECOGNITION: Australian Pumpkin Seed Company owners Sharan and Jay Rivett are thrilled to be one of nine Victorian Faces of Small Business. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

THE Australian Pumpkin Seed Company has been named as one of the Victorian Faces of Small Business for 2017.

The Ovens-based business was recognised for its continued success in providing Aussie-grown pumpkin seeds and pumpkin seed oil, while also assisting other local farmers create new products.

Husband and wife team Sharan and Jay Rivett have been in business since 2002 and continue to grow their operation and have this year taken their product to markets in Queensland and NSW.

The annual Faces of Small Business campaign was designed to highlight and celebrate Victorian small business and their contribution to the Victorian economy.

Mr Rivett said it was great to be included among the nine selected businesses.

“We’re now starting to get recognised even though we have a rickety old fence out the front,” Mr Rivett said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29