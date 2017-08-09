Pumpkin Seed Company the face of small business



Categories:

Tags:

THE Australian Pumpkin Seed Company has been named as one of the Victorian Faces of Small Business for 2017.

The Ovens-based business was recognised for its continued success in providing Aussie-grown pumpkin seeds and pumpkin seed oil, while also assisting other local farmers create new products.

Husband and wife team Sharan and Jay Rivett have been in business since 2002 and continue to grow their operation and have this year taken their product to markets in Queensland and NSW.

The annual Faces of Small Business campaign was designed to highlight and celebrate Victorian small business and their contribution to the Victorian economy.

Mr Rivett said it was great to be included among the nine selected businesses.

“We’re now starting to get recognised even though we have a rickety old fence out the front,” Mr Rivett said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

