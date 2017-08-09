A Swan for life



SAM Reid will remain with the Sydney Swans until at least the end of the 2021 AFL season.

The 25-year-old’s current five-year contract was set to expire at the end of this season but he agreed to terms on another long-term deal on Monday, penning a new four-year contract.

The Bright product made it clear earlier in the season that he had no intention of leaving the Swans.

“I’ve said from the start that I wanted to stay up here and this year for me was really just about playing footy and being able to stay fit given last year I didn’t get a game,” Reid said.

Reid missed all of last season because of persistent hamstring, calf and Achilles injuries but returned to senior footy at the start of the current campaign.

He missed rounds 18 and 19 with a groin strain but returned against Geelong on Friday night where he played a key role in the Sydney’s 46-point win.

