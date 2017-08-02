Ticket to the US



Categories:

Tags:

Myrtleford Savoy defender Sam Morgan has played his last game for the season.

Morgan will fly out to the United States on Sunday where he will attend Notre Dame College on a soccer scholarship.

The 18 year-old has been a key part of the Savoys over the past two seasons, starting at fullback in last year’s cup triumph while his play this year is a big reason why the team currently leads the title race.

Morgan said he had mixed emotions about leaving his teammates so late in the campaign but was looking forward to the next four years as a student athlete.

“It was something I wanted to do but I never really thought it was a possibility until about six months ago,” he said.

“I know a guy from Albury United who went over last year, not to the same college, but he told me about it and then put me onto a recruiting agency.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

