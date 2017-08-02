Porepunkah super food



Categories:

Tags:

A POREPUNKAH produced health food has tasted success in the recently announced Australian Food Awards.

Wreap entered their unique Quinola Breakfast Cereal in the food awards for the first time and came away with a gold medal.

The cereal was judged for quality, ingredients, taste and flavour and attained the highest possible score in two of the assessed categories.

Up against some of Australia’s top gourmet producers, chef Dave McKinnon said the gold medal would help grow Wreap’s brand and be a huge boost for Porepunkah.

“We pride ourselves on manufacturing a high quality product and to do that we have chosen to use high quality local ingredients in our cereal,” he said.

“We source honey from Gunadoo in Smoko, nuts from King Valley and pumpkin seeds from Eurobin.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

