FORMER Ovens Group Officer and Mudgegonga Fire Brigade captain Andrew Cross has been recognised for his contributions to the CFA.

Mr Cross was one of 10 Mudgegonga CFA volunteers to be acknowledged at a presentation at the Mudgegonga community hall on Saturday night.

Mr Cross was awarded the National Medal by District 24 acting operations manager Adrian Gutsche.

