Council sings Bird’s tune

ALPINE Shire Council’s next Chief Executive Officer will come from within the organisation’s ranks.

After a relatively short recruitment period, councillors moved to appoint Acting CEO Charlie Bird into the permanent position at last night’s August Ordinary Council Meeting.

Mayor Ron Janas said the recruitment process had been extremely thorough.

“We engaged Davidson – a specialist recruitment firm from Melbourne to undertake the recruitment process in April,” he said.

“We had 46 initial applications for the role of CEO, but in the time between applying and the interviews a few of the stand-outs had gained employment elsewhere, so it dropped the number down a bit,” he said.

“Once it got to the interviews, myself and councillors Tony Keeble, Sarah Nicholas and Kitty Knappstein sat on the panel, alongside an independent person with corporate experience.”

