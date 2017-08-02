Chasing a dream



CROSS Country skier Paul Kovacs has returned home to Porepunkah while joining his Australian teammates at Falls Creek as he eyes his Olympic dream next year.

The 26 year-old is back in the country after living and training in Alaska for the best part of three and a half years.

“It is really nice to be home again in familiar surroundings and getting to catch up with old mates,” Kovacs said.

“I definitely miss being home – it’s literally been two years since I was here last so it’s been great.”

Kovacs competed in the Australian Championships at Perisher two weeks ago where he finished third in the sprint and third (second Australian) in the 10km classic.

After a busy northern winter Kovacs said the two results were pleasing in his first competitive races in a number of months.

