$12 million funding boost for Murray to Mountains rail trail

A MAJOR funding announcement for the Mountains to Murray Rail Trail will see sections of the Alpine Shire’s bicycle highway receive substantial enhancements.

The $12 million funding for the North East Cycling Optimisation Project was announced last Thursday, July 27, and will see the installation of better signage, community hubs and digital interpretations along the Rail Trail.

Alpine Shire Council manager economic and community development Elaine Burridge said the funding would only help secure the North East as the premier cycling destination of Australia.

“Whilst this funding does not include extending or widening of the trail within the Alpine Shire it will go towards improving existing trail through interpretive installations,” she said.

“The current plan hasn’t been formulated and we are still working through it, but it could include a great viewing platform to look at Mt Buffalo, better signage, art installations and cycle hubs and also providing a platform for private operators.”

The Alpine Shire is one of the nation’s hot spots for road and mountain biking, and Ms Burridge said the popularity of the Rail Trail has continued to grow.

