Slow down or else

MOTORIST are being urged to slow down after a number of drivers were caught speeding in Myrtleford last week.

Police nabbed six drivers on Friday night alone after earlier in the week booking multiple drivers for exceeding the speed limit in school zones.

Senior Constable Bernard Murphy said there was no excuse for speeding particularly around schools.

“Speed limits are put in place for a reason and people need to obey those laws,” Snr Con Murphy said.

“School speed zones are designed to keep children safe, everyone knows when school hours are so really they should have no excuse for not slowing down.

“At this time of year roads are often wet in the morning and at night and sometimes icy so if that’s the case people need to drive to the conditions.

