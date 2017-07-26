Shock comeback



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD Savoy has staged a remarkable second half comeback to draw with rivals Wangaratta and hold on to top spot on the senior men’s ladder.

The Savoys found themselves in unfamiliar territory trailing 3-0 at the break but second half goals to Nagus Henry and Matt Park helped the visitors to a share of the points.

Co-coach Jayden Vescio said it was one of the team’s best second half displays after an uncharacteristically poor opening 45.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been that far behind at halftime but to find a way back against a top side like Wang was huge,” Vescio said.

“A lot of people would have thought we were gone but we really put it on the boys to lift in the second half and play for the shirt.

“We came out after halftime a totally different side and were probably unlucky not to grab the three points.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

