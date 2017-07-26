Maids in the mix



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT remains a spot out of the Ovens and King A grade netball top six despite a big win over Benalla on Saturday.

The Mountain Maids enjoyed their seventh win over the season with a dominant 64-29 result over the All Blacks.

Bright is now less than one per cent behind Goorambat with four rounds left in the home and away season.

Bright coach Nat Kidd said it was a return to form for her side after consecutive 20-goal defeats.

“We needed a good 20-30 goal win so it was pleasing that we were able to do that,” Kidd said.

“The aim was 60 or more goals too and with a bit of a different looking line up that was another positive.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

