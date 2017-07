Categories:

DAHLSENS Mitre 10 will this week say goodbye to its longest serving employee.

Tony Morris, the long-time face of the timber yard is set to retire after almost three decades at the Myrtleford hardware.

He joined the team not long after the store first opened and on Friday the 65 year-old will hang up his fluoro jacket for the last time.

“I’ve been here 28 years, the business opened two years before I started so I’m almost an original,” Mr Morris said.

