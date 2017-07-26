Community’s big heart



THE Bright community heeded the call for support for last Sunday’s Christmas in July fundraiser, and helped raise around $30,000 for the 4 Kids Bright Future fund.

With ticket sales slow to take off, organisers were worried the event may fizzle out, however 4 Kids Bright Future committee member, Jason Reid said the tide changed on Thursday.

“On Tuesday we were extremely concerned about not having enough numbers and then by Thursday we were concerned about fitting everyone in,” he said.

“It seems as though there is a fundraiser on every weekend in town, but somehow this amazing community digs deep, stands up and punches well above its weight.

“Although we don’t have a final figure as yet, it looks as though we’ve raised about $30,000 which will be put directly into the 4 Kids Future Fund when it’s up and running in a few weeks.”

Mr Reid said the amount of generosity was overwhelming, from donations to people giving their time, and it was heart-warming for Ora Holt’s sisters to be able to see the effort that went into Sunday’s event.

