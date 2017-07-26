Bright’s Burmese connection



Categories:

Tags:

A RECENT trip back home with two friends has enabled Bright’s Gei Lin Thang Kinta to set his sights on building connections between his two communities.

After fleeing from Chin State, Burma (Myanmar) in 2004, the Kinta family moved to Bright in 2008, with the hope of creating a better life.

Gei Lin has often returned home to visit the extended family and friends he left behind.

After making the trip to Burma earlier this year, Gei Lin identified some projects within his small village, and a larger village up the road, and came up with the idea to ask two of his good friends in Bright, Travis McGregor and Rhett Chalwell if they would like to visit his hometown.

Along with Andy Sparkes, who originally helped Gei Lin and his family settle in Bright, the trio headed off to Burma last month.

Gei Lin said he hoped having his friends’ experience his country first-hand might help them to understand what life used to be like for the Kinta family.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

