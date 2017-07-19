Police caravan to set up over Everton shooting



MEMBERS of Victoria Police Armed Crime Unit have urged anyone with information about a shooting in Everton to visit them at a special police caravan set up at the Myrtleford market next week.

Detective Senior Constable Purdie Long of the Armed Crime Squad said police are seeking public assistance about the shooting of a Melbourne man, 73, as he rode his bike along the Everton bike trail on February 18.

Police believe the victim, who was staying alone at a caravan park in Myrtleford for the weekend, set off cycling the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail in the early morning.

At 11.57am cyclists on the trail phoned triple zero to report a man bleeding and unconscious on a section of the rail trail around five kilometres south of Everton, near the Burgoigee Creek crossing.

