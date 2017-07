Categories:

THE Porepunkah Panthers secured a convincing 17-9 home win over Wodonga Warriors B on Sunday.

Randy Skippin had his best batting performance of the season getting on base with each appearance while catcher Heath Anders recaptured his form with the bat with three solid hits.

The Panthers welcomed Mark Vassallo, who smashed the ball all over the park but was unlucky to be caught out twice, in his first appearance while Jackson Dodd continued his improvement smashing the ball into right field.

