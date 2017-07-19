Festival needs you

Major event is in doubt unless more volunteers step forward



ORGANISERS of the Myrtleford Festival say the long standing event is in doubt for next year due to a lack of committee membership.

A number of executive roles are yet to be filled while more general committee members are also required.

The Labour Day long weekend festival enters its 58th year and organisers hope to build on 2017’s revamped format that saw Sunday become the major drawcard and the Great Alpine Road closed.

Vice-president Glenda Janas, one of three new faces on the committee, said a president and secretary still needed to be found.

“Unfortunately at the moment the 2018 festival is in jeopardy as there are not enough volunteers to make up a full and functioning committee,” she said.

“We have been lucky to have had hardworking and enthusiastic community minded people on the Myrtleford Festival committee previously and we desperately need more assistance to divide tasks and share the work load.

