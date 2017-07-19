Drought broken



FOUR quarters of consistent netball has helped Myrtleford’s A grade to its first win of the season.

The Saints celebrated victory with a thrilling two-goal upset of Wodonga Raiders in round 13.

The home team overcame a four-goal deficit at three quarter time to triumph 45-43, and end a 17-game losing run.

Saints coach Anndrea Sullivan said it was great to finally see the team’s hard work pay off.

“The girls have come on leaps and bounds from the start of the year and have stepped up even more since Bridget (Flint Chapman) did her knee in round eight,” she said.

“I think at that point the girls all looked at each other and said we can do this, they’re playing with more trust in each other and on the weekend they executed everything we have been practising.

