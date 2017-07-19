‘Big Mac’ aims high for others



Categories:

Tags:

A SEVEN year-old boy from Mt Beauty has raised more than $2000 to Disabled Wintersport Australia.

Mackenzie Hull spent the summer and Easter holidays summiting Victoria’s 10 highest peaks to raise money for the organisation that assists thousands of individuals with disabilities to participate in snow sports annually.

At Falls Creek on Sunday, Mack presented a cheque for $2266 to DWA president Paul Lamb, in front of his tenth peak Spion Kopje.

The idea of Mack’s 10 Peaks Challenge came about after the youngster climbed Mt Bogong in the 2015-16 summer.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

