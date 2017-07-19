Alpine resorts boom



FALLS Creek’s status as Victoria’s leading all seasons alpine resort has been confirmed in a recent report.

The Victorian Alpine Resorts Economic Contribution Study lists Falls Creek as the most significant contributor to the Victorian economy.

The resort also hosted the most number of visitor days and created the highest number of jobs for the alpine industry.

Mt Hotham is also helping deliver an unprecedented growth for Victoria’s economy and jobs sector.

The alpine industry contributed $911 million of Gross State Profit to the Victorian economy in the 2016/2017 winter and summer months.

Commissioned by the Alpine Resorts Co-ordinating Council the latest study assessed the economic contribution of Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Mt Baw Baw, Lake Mountain and Mt Buller/Mt Stirling.

