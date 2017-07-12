Saints still in the hunt


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: ,
TALL ORDER: Matt Dussin will be a key for Myrtleford if they are to play finals in 2017.

MYRTLEFORD co-captain Matt Dussin hasn’t given up hope of a second straight Ovens and Murray finals appearance.

The Saints sit in seventh spot two wins out of the top five with six rounds remaining.

They have also been dealt a major blow with Hugh Wales set to miss the remainder of the season.

Wales requires shoulder surgery after a number of dislocations this year.

But Dussin, who represented Vic Country against the Victorian Amateur Football Association on Saturday said the Saints still have players and the ability to finish in the top half.

“We were in a position last year in the back half of the year where we had to win most weeks and we ended up winning seven of our last nine games,” he said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

