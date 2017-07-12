Nationals return

THE Mountain Bike Australia National Championships are set to return to the Ovens Valley next year.
Bright is one of two locations that will host the event with cross-country and downhill disciplines to be held at different venues for first time since 2006.
The Downhill National Championships will take place at Bright’s Mystic Mountain Bike Park on March 2-4.
Alpine Cycling Club’s Andrew Miller said it was great to have the event again after hosting three consecutive national championships from 2014-16.
“We’re thrilled that Bright has been given the nod to host next year’s downhill,” he said.
“We’ve got a course that some of the world’s best riders love coming back to and we’re certainly looking forward to having Australia’s best riders compete here again.”