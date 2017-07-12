Fund helps with new medical equipment



A FOUNDATION dedicated to providing infrastructure support to the Bright hospital and community health services has helped deliver much needed medical equipment to Alpine Health.

The Bright and District Community Charitable Foundation was established in 1996 by a group of trustees spearheaded by the late Bernece Delany.

This year the fund contributed around $166,000 to upgrade a range of specialist equipment at Bright Hospital and the Bright Medical Centre.

It included an emergency gurney, three palliative care beds, two post-operative recovery chairs, two powerlift recliners, a digital weight chair and bariatric chair.

An I/V equipment trolley, procedure table for theatre, diagnostic ultrasound machine, anesthetic patient monitor, urgent care monitor and slit lamp for assessing eyes were also purchased.

