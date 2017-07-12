Deer impact forum



HARRIETVILLE residents want to tackle the impact of deer in and around the town.

The Harrietville Community Forum has initiated the ‘Living with deer in Harrietville’ project to set about minimising the impacts of the alpine region’s wild herd.

Last Wednesday the group presented a session to the Harrietville community led by deer expert Dave Forsyth.

It also engaged Game Management Authority, VicRoads and Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia representatives.

Harrietville Community Forum chair John Atkins said the community delivered feedback, through an online survey, prior to the session.

“Over the past 5-10 years the number of deer observed in and around Harrietville has increased and many community members are now seeing impacts on their livelihood, their gardens and the local environment,” he said.

