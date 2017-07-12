Axel wins a third reprieve

Schnauzer has a lucky mine shaft escape


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
GREAT ESCAPE: Snowline Hotel owner Bennett Mountjoy is happy to have his dog Axel back by his side after the nine year-old schnauzer was rescued from an old mine shaft two weeks ago. Two friends of Mr Mountjoy were responsible for winching Axel to safety after the dog spent two days in freezing conditions.

BENNETT Mountjoy says his beloved dog Axel won’t be wandering too far without a lead after he was rescued from a mine shaft two weeks ago.

The nine year-old schnauzer was pulled from a 10-metre deep hole on June 30 – the day after falling down one of the many old mineshafts that surround Harrietville.

Mr Mountjoy, who owns the Snowline Hotel, said two friends were responsible for winching Axel to safety after the dog spent two days in freezing conditions.

“We didn’t really stress at first because if he runs off he usually comes back pretty quick,” Mr Mountjoy said.

“We thought he might have run across the river and back to the pub or even found his home but when he didn’t return we started to get a bit worried.”

Mr Mountjoy said he and his wife, Anna, spent the Thursday afternoon searching for Axel near the Dredge Hole, where they had been walking that morning.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

