Axel wins a third reprieve

BENNETT Mountjoy says his beloved dog Axel won’t be wandering too far without a lead after he was rescued from a mine shaft two weeks ago.

The nine year-old schnauzer was pulled from a 10-metre deep hole on June 30 – the day after falling down one of the many old mineshafts that surround Harrietville.

Mr Mountjoy, who owns the Snowline Hotel, said two friends were responsible for winching Axel to safety after the dog spent two days in freezing conditions.

“We didn’t really stress at first because if he runs off he usually comes back pretty quick,” Mr Mountjoy said.

“We thought he might have run across the river and back to the pub or even found his home but when he didn’t return we started to get a bit worried.”

Mr Mountjoy said he and his wife, Anna, spent the Thursday afternoon searching for Axel near the Dredge Hole, where they had been walking that morning.

