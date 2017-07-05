Truckie drags man from crash


HERO: Myrtleford truck driver and former police officer Paul Schultz said he had no choice but to pull a driver from the wreckage of a single vehicle collision near Markwood last week. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni

A FORMER police officer who rescued an unconscious driver from a blazing car near Markwood last week said he didn’t think twice before risking his own life to help.

Myrtleford’s Paul Schultz said he was driving his truck along Snow Road at around 9.20pm on Wednesday night when he saw a car ahead of him lose control, spin across the opposite lane and hit a tree.

“I pulled the truck over and jumped out to see if I could help them,” he said.

“I saw there was one person lying in the driver’s seat slumped forward over the gear stick.

“The car was burning so I dragged him out through the window behind the driver’s seat.

