Those in the know are hoping for snow

DAVID Chitty has become reasonably familiar with the Mount Buffalo snow trends after working on the plateau for more than 30 years.

The Mt Buffalo Ski School director said there’s generally not a cover of snow until the second week of July.

With the Victorian school holidays kicking off Mr Chitty hopes to see the first snow of the season this week.

Resorts will also be praying for the same thing after snowfalls late last week failed to deliver anything substantial.

But conditions at Mount Hotham and Falls Creek have been good for snowmaking.

With snow guns blazing at both resorts in recent days, around 50 centimetres of man-made snow has allowed both resorts to open more terrain.

