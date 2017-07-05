Mountain Maids eyeing a big scalp


Categories: Netball, News, Sport
Tags: ,
STRONG PLAY: Allyce Whinray’s midcourt play has been a big reason for Bright’s success this season.

BRIGHT is eyeing a top four scalp in Ovens and King A grade netball in the next two weeks.

The Mountain Maids play Tarrawingee and Milawa in rounds 12 and 13, two sides they narrowly lost to in the opening weeks of the season.

Bright enters Saturday’s game against Tarrawingee high in confidence after two impressive showings in recent weeks.

The Maids surged to a 52-29 win over Moyhu in round 11 which followed a 51-37 triumph over Glenrowan after a disappointing loss to Bonnie Doon.

“I think we’re back,” coach Nat Kidd said.

“The last two games have been good confidence boosters for the girls.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

