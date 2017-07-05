Leigh stepping down



MYRTLEFORD has begun the search for a new senior football coach after Leigh Corcoran told officials midseason he would step down at the end of the year.

Corcoran told players of his decision at a training session on Sunday, the morning after a disappointing 46-point loss to Lavington which will now make it tough for the Saints to play finals.

Corcoran said it was time for a new voice.

“I’ve had five years in the role and have given it my all but it’s time for someone new to lead,” he said.

“The idea was in my mind a few weeks ago and I informed the club at that time.

“The offseason and season roll into each other and I think I just need a break now to enjoy some family time and to reconnect with the kids.”

