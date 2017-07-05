Beauty leaps Bright



Categories:

Tags:

MOUNT Beauty’s population growth has surpassed Bright’s and Myrtleford’s – jumping more than eight per cent since 2011.

Australian Bureau of Statistics census data released last week showed the number of people living in Mount Beauty between 2011 and 2016 increased 84, to 1124, a net change of 8.07pc.

The population of Bright postcode area increased just 29, or 0.94pc, to 3100, while Myrtleford’s grew 53, or 1.24pc, to 4303.

Alpine Shire’s population, by comparison, increased 456, or 3.83pc, to 12,337 in the same period.

Bright had the highest monthly mortgage repayment of $1393 among Alpine Shire’s three main centres, and also had the highest number of unoccupied private dwellings, or 36.7pc of its 2283 houses – many of which are used as holiday lets.

The statistic points to a continued housing shortage for people wanting to live in Bright and also in Mount Beauty – in which 32pc of private houses are unoccupied – compared with Myrtleford’s vacancy rate of 14.9pc.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

