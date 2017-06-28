Savoys target title



Categories:

Tags:

THE big clashes keep coming for Myrtleford’s senior men’s soccer team and on Sunday they can move another step closer to securing the league title with victory over Cobram.

The Savoys beat St Pats 5-1 in round 13 and will be hoping to extend their winning run to six games and maintain their buffer over their AWFA rivals.

“It’s another massive game this week,” co-coach Jayden Vescio said.

“We lost 2-1 over there at Cobram which was the same result as last year but like last year we’ll be hoping to reverse the result at home.”

Cobram dropped from second to third in the standings after losing 3-2 to Albury United on Sunday.

Myrtleford has been near untouchable in their past five games scoring 24 times and conceding only three goals.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

