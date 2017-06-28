Right message is in the bag



MYRTLEFORD after school care is saving the environment – one bag at a time.

Lead educator Arlene Zozula has united with Myrtleford Landcare to make Boomerang Bags.

The fabric bags are designed to reduce the reliance on plastic bags for shopping and have already proven a huge hit in nearby Beechworth.

Ms Zozula first came across the bags in Wangaratta.

“I was looking for a project that we could do with the kids,” she said.

“I Googled them and I was hooked but the more I looked into it I realised that this was just the tip of the iceberg – it’s a huge project.

