Reserves top Tigers

BRIGHT has overtaken Glenrowan in second place on the Ovens and King reserves football ladder with victory over the Kelly Tigers in round 10.

The Mountain Men ran away with the match late kicking seven goals to one in the final quarter to triumph 14.12 (96) to 8.3 (51).

Bright has not lost nice going down to Milawa in the first round of the season.

They own a 7-2 record after being stripped of their points for playing an ineligible player against Whorouly in round five.

On Saturday Rick Weimer and Euan Rennie starred with four goals each while Sam Buckley, Liam Packham and Daniel Sgambelloni also played key roles in the victory.

The success of the reserves side has come at the expense of Bright’s senior team with a number of the club’s better players electing to only play in the lower grade in 2017.

