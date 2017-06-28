High flying tourism



BRIGHT’S reputation as an adventure sport destination will reach new heights next year when it hosts a round of the Paragliding World Cup.

The North East Victoria Hang Gliding Club will hold the international event in February after a successful bid following on from the Pre-Paragliding World Cup event earlier this year.

It will be the second time Bright has hosted a round of the World Cup after doing so 20 years ago in 1998.

Alpine Shire Council manager of economic and community development Elaine Burridge said it was a major coup for NEVHGC and Bright.

“Bright has attracted some major events in recent years but this is the first on an international scale,” she said.

“It’s another event on what is already a very successful events calendar and will contribute significantly to our area.

