Charity drive hits right note

A LOCAL woman’s charity crusade across Australia has returned to Bright after 23,500km and over 100 gigs in a little more than 200 days.

Mel Yeates began her A Girl, Her Car and Her Guitar adventure on December 1 last year and has so far raised more than $60,000 for Beyond Blue and Love Your Sister

The former Mt Hotham worker was back in the Ovens Valley last weekend as she continues her year-long journey to raise $100,000 for the two charities.

“I’ve been to so many places and met so many people, it’s been amazing so far,” Ms Yeates said.

“I’ve been all the way up the east coast as well as Tasmania and South Australia and have played at everything from five-star resorts to dingy little pubs with crowds as small as five people to 100s.

“The generosity that’s been gifted to me has been amazing, people have turned up and not only donated to the charities but helped me with fuel vouchers too.”

