Savoy sets sights on the silverware

MYRTLEFORD Savoy took a huge step towards more silverware with a 2-0 win against Albury United on Sunday.

The defending Cup champions are now three points clear on top of the ladder after being equal with United ahead of their round 12 matchup.

It was another strong all-round team performance by the Savoys who went ahead early and avenged a 3-0 home defeat to the green and white hoops in the second week of the season.

Will Dennis found the back of the net in the sixth minute, while an Arron Redman shot was deflected into the net just short of the hour.

Co-coach Jayden Vescio said it was the perfect start to another tough month of soccer for his side.

“To get that win was really good, Albury United’s a team we have a lot of respect for,” he said.

