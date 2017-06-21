Hunting, fishing show coup for Myrtleford



Categories:

Tags:

A NATIONAL hunting expo is expected to attract hundreds of exhibitors and more than 10,000 people to Myrtleford in March.

Just as significantly the major expo will use the former tobacco co-op building as its venue in what is seen as a landmark step in the warehouse becoming a venue for other events.

The Hunting Guiding and Fishing Expo will be held over the weekend of March 3 and 4.

Rutherglen-based organiser Pete Costin said the expo will have 250 sites and more than 500 exhibitors covering everything from hunting, guiding, taxidermy, guns, knives, fishing gear, swags, archery, camping, 4WD accessories, GPS, communication, optics, ammo, quad bikes, generators, camper trailers, boats and marine and dune buggies.

“We have exhibitors travelling from overseas and from past experience we know that the hunters will travel too,” he said.

“We had close to 15,000 at one of our previous events at Bendigo but believe we will still get more than 10,000 here.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition