Tackling life’s challenges

STUDENTS from St Mary’s Primary School have been inspired by a man that is living life with no boundaries despite what would appear to be physical limitations.

Chris Koch was born with no arms or legs – a friend of St Mary’s teacher Kelly McCormack – the Canadian man, 38, stopped in at Myrtleford last Tuesday to talk about his story.

Mr Koch’s story is one that has taken him all over the world and as a motivational speaker he hopes his experiences encourage others to live life to the fullest.

“My family could have treated my disability like a total tragedy but instead chose to take it all in stride and make the best of the situation,” he said.

“We all have our own story and challenges – mine is just more visible.

“Some things are out of our control you can let your story be an excuse or something else to make the most of life.

“The biggest thing I hope kids take away is to live life as positively as they can.”