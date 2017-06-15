Saints planning CBL move



MYRTLEFORD is planning to join the Country Basketball League for next season.

A men’s and women’s team will be the first from Myrtleford to play against the region’s best basketballers.

The addition of Myrtleford to the CBL’s North East competition will take the total number of teams to nine.

Brendan Cusack said with a strong domestic competition and some gifted juniors Myrtleford has the talent to fit right in.

“Myrtleford for such a small town has some amazing basketball talent and a CBL team would create even more excitement for the game,” he said.

“When you look at all the good junior basketball players here there is the potential for Myrtleford to field some really strong teams down the track.

“There’s a very good group of boys that have a season or two left in junior rep and then even kids that are playing in Wangaratta and Shepparton.”