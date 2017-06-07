Saints within reach



MYRTLEFORD is now just one win out of the Ovens and Murray top five after a huge win over Wangaratta Rovers.

The Saints are now four wins and four losses following Saturday’s 21.15 (141) to 7.7 (49) demolition.

Tiwi Bombers recruit Harley Puruntatameri excited the crowd at WJ Findlay Oval with an impressive five-goal display in his Myrtleford debut.

Young utility Brady Sharp kicked three goals in a successful return to the senior team after playing the previous two weeks in the reserves following a knee reconstruction.

A month ago the Saints were struggling to find a regular avenue to goal but over the past three games have had 16 multiple goal kickers.

Coach Leigh Corcoran said Puruntatameri and Sharp added another dynamic to Myrtleford’s forward line.