High Plains Cross-ing


DECENT HIKE: Emily Cross said the Australian Alps Walking Trail won’t be as demanding as her recent trip to Gokyo Ri and the Everest base camp in Nepal.

EX-Myrtleford siblings Emily and Dan Cross are looking for some circuit breakers.

The intrepid pair is planning an eight-week, fundraising trek along the 700km Australian Alps Walking Trail from Melbourne to Canberra later this year.

Emily says 56 days with her brother is a long time.

“This is something that we always wanted to do and so while we are challenging ourselves we thought we would raise some money for some causes we care about — Mittagundi & Wollongarra Outdoor Education Centre’s, Beyondblue and The Lighthouse Foundation,” she said.

“Our walk goes through the high country and passes very close to Myrtleford so we were hoping to also get some others along for part of the journey, I think we will both need the company.”

The mid-wifery student, who recenlty visited the Mt Everest base camp in Nepal, said fellow travellers would have to be self-sufficient.

