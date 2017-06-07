Council cooks up a plan



ALPINE Shire Council is set to explore the option of providing skills training for hospitality staff.

Council is currently seeking feedback from hospitality employers and employees after fundamental issues with growth and development of the industry in the region were identified early this year.

In February, Bright restaurateurs and Alpine Shire Council met to discuss a chronic shortage of staff.

The collective believes a lack of affordable rental properties is one reason why businesses struggle to attract qualified chefs and front of house workers.

Manager for community and economic development, Elaine Burridge said council is conducting two surveys to collect data and information to assist the hospitality industry moving forward.

“What came out of the meeting a few months ago was our hospitality operators talking about a lack of housing for seasonal people to come in and work over certain periods or just permeant rentals overall,” she said.