Workers to vote on deal

CARTER Holt Harvey will put its latest pay deal for workers to a vote over two days on June 8 and 9.

Negotiations in the long running dispute again failed to reach a resolution after a meeting with the company and unions last Wednesday.

It is now more than six weeks since the company escorted workers off site over their plans to take industrial action in support of stalled EBA negotiations.

The previous pay and conditions agreement expired in March 2016.

At the lockout camp outside the mill yesterday CFMEU assistant secretary Andrew Vendramini said the vote may bring the dispute to a head.