Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEST on May 31, 2017
Clear
13°/0°

Workers to vote on deal


Categories: Front Page - Times, News
Tags: ,
STANDING FIRM: The picket line at carter Holt Harvey in Myrtleford.

CARTER Holt Harvey will put its latest pay deal for workers to a vote over two days on June 8 and 9.

Negotiations in the long running dispute again failed to reach a resolution after a meeting with the company and unions last Wednesday.

It is now more than six weeks since the company escorted workers off site over their plans to take industrial action in support of stalled EBA negotiations.

The previous pay and conditions agreement expired in March 2016.

At the lockout camp outside the mill yesterday CFMEU assistant secretary Andrew Vendramini said the vote may bring the dispute to a head.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29