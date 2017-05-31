Vescio, Savoys see off Boomers



A THIRD penalty save for the year by Jayden Vescio has helped Myrtleford secure another important three points in AWFA soccer.

The co-coach denied Boomers an equalising goal with a big time save in the final 20 minutes of Sunday’s match at Savoy Park.

Myrtleford held on to win 2-1 after Englishman Jake Miles had given the home team the advantage just after the hour mark, firing in the rebound from Matt Park’s saved spot kick.

Park converted a first half penalty for the first goal of the match after Miles was brought down 39 minutes in.

Miles was one of three inclusions for the Savoys along with Ayden Nicoll and Patrick Sibomana, replacing Nathan Mirt, Arron Redman and Matteo Shuaipi.