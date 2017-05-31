Top gong for local after school care



LESS than 18 months after opening Myrtleford Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) has doubled its numbers and now reached the pinnacle of national standards.

A branch of Alpine Children’s Services, it provides after school care and holiday programs for school age children attending Myrtleford P-12 College and St. Mary’s Primary School

At present there are 32 children enrolled in the after school care program and 37 in the holiday program.

Arlene Zozoula has been operating the service since it opened in February last year.

“In its less than 2 years of operation, OSHC has seen its numbers double and the educational programs expand to include exciting excursions during the school holidays as well as informative and fun incursions during the after school hours program,” she said.

“Now we have received a rating of ‘Exceeding’ in all of the seven areas of the National Quality Standard, with an overall rating of ‘Exceeding National Quality Standard’ – the highest possible rating.