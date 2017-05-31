Today
School’s in for drama


CHOOKAS: Scarlett Crawley, Rose Birch, Indiah Fletcher-Jackson and Tom O’Neill while on the floor are Zach Crawley, Charlotte Caling, Edith and Clancy Cafe are preparaing for drama classes. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

AFTER a recent performance with their biggest ever child cast, Bright-based theatre company MAD AS is now offering drama classes for kids.

MAD AS co-founder Ernie Glass has enlisted the help a former student of his and Children of the Rainbow co-director Tom O’Neil to start the program.

From July the duo will run two sessions a week and currently have spots available for their Wednesday class after already booking out Thursday’s lesson.

Mr Glass said “Acting for the fun of it” will aim to develop all areas of creative drama and performance for young people aged 9-14.

“For our last production, half the cast was students from Bright, Wandiligong, Porepunkah and Harrietville primary schools,” Mr Glass said.

“The kids in that play did a remarkable job without much time spent on learning those things so imagine the progress once they do.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 31 May, 2017

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

