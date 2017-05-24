Today
Wandi pub voted the best in country Victoria


TOP NOTCH: Paddy Subacius and Tim Heuchan have made the Wandi Pub a must-visit for a beer and meal. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

THE Wandi Pub has been voted the best pub in country Victoria.

The Mountain View Hotel, as it’s also known, was the people’s choice winner in the Time Out Melbourne Pub Awards for 2017.

The Wandi’s best regional pub award was one of 11 accolades handed out by Time Out, one of Melbourne’s premier arts, entertainment, nightlife and food guides.

It was the only award for regional venues with the others all city-based.

Mates Tim Heuchan and Paddy Subacius took over the pub in October 2015 and have turned the 150-year-old establishment into a must-visit destination.

While little has changed in terms of its look – with most of the pub’s old features remaining – it draws punters with its good food and extensive beer and wine list.

