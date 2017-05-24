Tackling social issues



MYRTLEFORD Football and Netball Club continues to provide pro-active leadership on different social issues that may be faced by its players.

The club, which was recently a finalist in the 2016 Victorian Sport Awards for Community Sporting Club of the Year, will tomorrow tackle the dark challenges of depression and suicide risk.

Former Carlton footballer Jake Edwards is set to bring his ‘Outside the Locker Room’ initiative to the Ablett Pavilion, which aims to educate and support youths in the challenges they may face.

Edwards was diagnosed with depression while at Carlton and also battled issues with drugs, especially alcohol, and both are also part of the OTLR program.

In 2014, after the breakdown of a relationship and with his former business failing, Edwards contemplated suicide after a four-day bender.

Saints’ president Michael Quirk said mental health was another issue not to be ignored by sporting clubs.