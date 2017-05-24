Today
Not so safe to cross


Categories: Community, Front Page - Observer, News
Tags: ,
FOLLOW THE LEADER: Tawonga Primary School students, staff and friends cross Kiewa Valley Highway, an activity which often puts students in real danger. Alpine Shire councillor Tony Keeble (left) joined Poppy Scherf, principal Kim Franzke, Emily Macklan, Alpine Radio president Ron Fensham, Tarn Dwyer and Senior Constable Jason Frede of Mt Beauty police.

STUDENTS across the country on Friday were encouraged to walk safely to school in a national push to promote road safety, health, public transport and the environment.

But Tawonga Primary School students and staff had a more urgent issue in mind when they chose to use the day to publicise their need for safer traffic control at their school crossing.

Principal Kim Franzke said the safety of the crossing was an ongoing issue and the school had been trying to get funding for a crossing supervisor for many years.

“As we are on a main highway we continually have issues with danger to students crossing the highway without a guard,” she said.

“At present an Outside School Hours Care employee supervises children crossing from the bus stop until 8.45am, after which the crossing is unmanned as the care employee person has to be looking after students in their care.

“Of course this is the time when most of the students are arriving at school.

